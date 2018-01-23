Realistic-looking plane crash simulated for training exercise

APS students helped them get ready. Students in the cosmetology program at the Career Enrichment Center were tasked with making everything look real -- everything from cuts caused by glass shards to third-degree burns.

"We do a bunch of this stuff," student Jasmin Wood said. "We learn it around Halloween so we can do special effects makeup."

The drill upped its game over the years. This isn't what it used to be like.

"Before we came, they used to use masking tape with whatever scenario it was. If they had a nosebleed, the put a nosebleed on a masking tape or an ear falling off," cosmetologist Cecilia Romero said. There was no visual to it."

As for the first responder students in training. They're in a dual credit program with UNM's Emergency Medical Services Academy.

"This is the only way you can get the experience without actually going through something traumatic," student Louis Bush said.