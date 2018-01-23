Realistic-looking plane crash simulated for training exercise | KOB 4
Realistic-looking plane crash simulated for training exercise

Colton Shone
January 23, 2018 06:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- In the face of disaster, victims hope for a quick response and someone with a steady hand to take control of the situation. That's what days like these are meant for.

A lot goes into planning a fake plane crash used for first responder training at the Albuquerque Fire Academy.

"We practice it and this allows them to do it as real as we can make it," said Lt. John McGee, a paramedic.

APS students helped them get ready. Students in the cosmetology program at the Career Enrichment Center were tasked with making everything look real -- everything from cuts caused by glass shards to third-degree burns.

"We do a bunch of this stuff," student Jasmin Wood said. "We learn it around Halloween so we can do special effects makeup."

The drill upped its game over the years. This isn't what it used to be like.

"Before we came, they used to use masking tape with whatever scenario it was. If they had a nosebleed, the put a nosebleed on a masking tape or an ear falling off," cosmetologist Cecilia Romero said. There was no visual to it."

As for the first responder students in training. They're in a dual credit program with UNM's Emergency Medical Services Academy.

"This is the only way you can get the experience without actually going through something traumatic," student Louis Bush said.


