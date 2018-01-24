After latest 'This is Us' episode, Crock-Pot defends slow cookers

The company behind the Crock-Pot brand is now on damage control. It released a statement saying: "For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night's episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has also weighed in. It reports 7,600 emergency room visits nationwide associated with the appliances between 2014 and 2016. They included burns and falls from tripping over cords.

But the CPSC knows of only four deaths since 2010. Two involved toddlers pulling the devices onto themselves and an elderly man fell down some stairs while carrying one. Only one death was actually blamed on a fire possibly started by a slow cooker.

The CPSC says always follow the instructions and make sure to have working smoke alarms.