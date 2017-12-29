1 dead after multi-vehicle accident shuts down Wyoming/Montgomery
December 29, 2017 07:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police say the intersection of Wyoming and Montgomery is closed after a three-vehicle accident that has killed one person involved.
Six people in total were involved in the incident, police say.
They are investigating the accident.
