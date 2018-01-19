1 disciplined after photos of topless students at Socorro High circulated via Snapchat

Once they had that information, they notified the parents of the students involved.

Hendrix said continuously evolving social media trends and apps results in administrators constantly learning about how to respond to incidents such as these.

"But I made it very clear to my administrator that if there's anything like this, we want to know about it right away and try to put a stop to it," he said.

And they've taken initiatives to do that. The school has green and red zones – areas where cell phone usage is or isn't allowed on campus, respectively. In the red zones, social media apps like Snapchat are also blocked.

Hendrix said officials have contacted Snapchat to see if the company can help with the investigation. Right now, he says, one student has been disciplined, but they're working to find out if more were involved.

Socorro High is in the process of implementing a social media policy. The principal has also asked the attorney general's office to train the students on cybersecurity and online bullying.

"Kids really are not realizing the consequences when they do something like this," Hendrix said. "To them, it's a momentary thing or a joke, possibly, but they don't realize the lasting consequences."

PARENTS REACT

Parents never want to hear when their kids are involved in social media usage gone astray. That includes Bryan Hurtgen, who has three daughters who attend Socorro High.

"You can only do so much as a parent, and you're trying to reach your kids, but once they're out the door at school or at work with friends, you're hoping they use better judgment," he said.

Hurtgen said his daughters learned of the photos of topless students, and had a natural reaction for a parent.

"(I told her), 'Please tell me there's no pictures out there of you.' She said, 'Of course not, Dad,'" Hurtgen said. "She said the first thing was she was talking with a friend about it and, 'Thank God we don't do that.'"

But many students do -- often not realizing the consequences, as Hendrix said.

There are emotional consequences to go along with embarrassment and frustration, but there are also physical consequences as well. They go beyond being disciplined at school, to even being charged with a crime.

"These apps keep a catalog of all these photos and video that you share because you're agreeing to use their app," said UNM Social Media Manager Jordan Scott. "So they can have access to your content."

That's why Scott said it's important for parents to have a conversation with their children about the potential dangers of social media -- an important discussion born out of growing up in the digital age.

"Just be open with your kids and say, 'Hey, we want you to be safe,'" Scott said. "And as much as we want you to have fun and use these apps to communicate with other people, you need to be aware of what you're posting, because this could have serious consequences in the long run."

"It's a good opportunity to just talk. To open a conversation. Certainly Socorro can't be the only community that's out there."