Radiothon to benefit UNM Children's Hospital | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Radiothon to benefit UNM Children's Hospital

KOB.com Web Staff
February 19, 2018 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Hundreds of children need treatment at the UNM Children's Hospital each year. It costs millions to keep the hospital up and running, and keeping the kids on the road to recovery can add up.

Advertisement

That's where you can help. The 100.3 The Peak radiothon is this week. The radiothon runs Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can call (505) 272-1003 or text JTD to 51555.

Watch the video above to learn more.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 19, 2018 03:56 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 12:58 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe man's treasure hunt linked to another death
Forrest Fenn
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up

Advertisement




Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
William Atchison
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
 