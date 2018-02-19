Radiothon to benefit UNM Children's Hospital
February 19, 2018 03:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Hundreds of children need treatment at the UNM Children's Hospital each year. It costs millions to keep the hospital up and running, and keeping the kids on the road to recovery can add up.
That's where you can help. The 100.3 The Peak radiothon is this week. The radiothon runs Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can call (505) 272-1003 or text JTD to 51555.
Watch the video above to learn more.
