2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist

David Lynch
March 03, 2018 04:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police say Broadway is closed between Cutler and Menaul in northeast Albuquerque after a vehicle hit a motorcyclist in the area.

The condition of the motorcyclist is not known at this time; commuters are advised to find alternate routes Saturday afternoon during the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


David Lynch


Created: March 03, 2018 04:40 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

