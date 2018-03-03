2-block stretch of Broadway closed after accident involving motorcyclist
David Lynch
March 03, 2018 04:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police say Broadway is closed between Cutler and Menaul in northeast Albuquerque after a vehicle hit a motorcyclist in the area.
The condition of the motorcyclist is not known at this time; commuters are advised to find alternate routes Saturday afternoon during the closure.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
