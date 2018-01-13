2 NB I-25 lanes closed at Paseo del Norte due to gravel on the highway
January 13, 2018 11:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Two northbound I-25 lanes at Paseo del Norte are closed Saturday morning to traffic, after the Albuquerque Police Department posted on Twitter about a "large amount of gravel" in that area of the highway.
It's unclear how all the gravel got dumped on I-25, or how long it will take to clean it all up.
I25 Northbound Northbound at Paseo del Norte, two right lanes of traffic closed reference gravel in lanes of traffic.
