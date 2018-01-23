Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her | KOB 4
Police: 2 women befriend victim before stealing from her

KOB.com Web Staff
January 23, 2018 10:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say an Albuquerque woman was duped into thinking she was getting help, when in all reality a pair of thieves were taking advantage of her.

It happened on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart off of Eubank and I-40.  Police say a woman approached and befriended the victim, saying she was a nurse at Presbyterian. The woman claimed that because of her knowledge of medical supplies, she could help the victim get a newer, lighter oxygen tank.

In speaking with the victim, the offender obtained the victim’s address claiming she would bring the new tank to the victim’s home that day.

Later in the day, the offender arrived at the victim’s home with another woman. Police say at some point during the visit, the second woman removed cash and jewelry from the home.

Police say the two women arrived at the Walmart on Eubank in the white Cadillac pictured above. The woman who befriended the victim is picture right, the accomplice is pictured on the left.

If you recognize these women, call Police at (505) 843-7867.


Updated: January 23, 2018 10:56 AM
Created: January 23, 2018 10:38 AM

