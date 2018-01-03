Albuquerque man gets 20-year prison term for bank robberies
The Associated Press
January 03, 2018 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say an Albuquerque man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for a 2016 bank robbery spree.
Prosecutors say 37-year-old Christopher James Baum will be on supervised release for three years after completing his prison term.
Baum had three prior bank robbery convictions.
He was arrested by the FBI and Albuquerque police in August 2016 on a criminal complaint charging him with robbing four banks and attempting a fifth heist.
Baum was accused of robbing the Albuquerque-area banks in a two-week span in August 2016 and waving a pistol at a bank teller in the final robbery.
He pleaded guilty in the case in November 2016.
