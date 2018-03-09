20-yr-old who killed parents, 3 siblings to remain behind bars for now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 20-year-old responsible for the massacre of five members of his family who was set to be released on March 20 will now remain behind bars.
The New Mexico Court of Appeals has reversed a 2016 district court ruling and ordered a new hearing to determine if Nehemiah Griego – who turns 21 on the day he was set to be released – is amenable to treatment.
That hearing will also determine if he should be tried as a juvenile or an adult following the murder of his parents and three younger siblings in 2013.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas initially filed the appeal to reverse the 2016 ruling.
