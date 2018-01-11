Attorney wants charges dropped for suspect in 2008 shovel beating
KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The man accused of nearly beating a Cibola High Student to death almost a decade ago is asking for some of the charges against him to be dropped.
In a motion filed in district court this week, Justin Hansen's attorney says the statute of limitations has run out for charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
Hansen is accused of brutally beating 17-year-old Brittani Marcel with a shovel back in September 2008. He was arrested last summer in connection to the notorious cold case.
Authorities say they used DNA evidence to identify Hansen as the suspect, but Hansen's attorneys say when it's been this long, DNA evidence can only be used for cases of sexual penetration.
Hansen's attorney also filed a motion to reduce his conditions of release. He's currently under house arrest, and a family member has to be with Hansen at all times or they have to pay someone to watch him.
Hansen's trial is set to begin this April.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 11, 2018 06:17 PM
Created: January 11, 2018 03:45 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved