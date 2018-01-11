WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Advertisement

Attorney wants charges dropped for suspect in 2008 shovel beating

KOB.com Web Staff
January 11, 2018 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The man accused of nearly beating a Cibola High Student to death almost a decade ago is asking for some of the charges against him to be dropped.

Advertisement

In a motion filed in district court this week, Justin Hansen's attorney says the statute of limitations has run out for charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.

Hansen is accused of brutally beating 17-year-old Brittani Marcel with a shovel back in September 2008. He was arrested last summer in connection to the notorious cold case.

Authorities say they used DNA evidence to identify Hansen as the suspect, but Hansen's attorneys say when it's been this long, DNA evidence can only be used for cases of sexual penetration.

Hansen's attorney also filed a motion to reduce his conditions of release. He's currently under house arrest, and a family member has to be with Hansen at all times or they have to pay someone to watch him.

Hansen's trial is set to begin this April.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 11, 2018 06:17 PM
Created: January 11, 2018 03:45 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Brittany Alert issued for missing man in Bernalillo
Derrick Chavez, 38
Investigators: man stays overnight at Big 5, steals shotguns
Surveillance video catches the man investigators say stole three shotguns among other items from the Big 5 on San Mateo in Albuquerque
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
Native filmmaker to debut film at Sundance Film Festival
Native filmmaker to debut film at Sundance Film Festival
Attorney wants charges dropped for suspect in 2008 shovel beating
Attorney wants charges dropped for suspect in 2008 shovel beating

Advertisement




Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
Suspect in Victoria Martens case sentenced on drug charge
State high court answers question over pre-trial witnesses
State high court answers question over pre-trial witnesses
Transit union concerned about ART safety
Transit union concerned about ART safety
ACLU sues city over panhandling ordinance
ACLU sues city over panhandling ordinance