2018 means new facilities, exhibits, apartments for the Duke City

The $35 million development in Downtown is expected to open in March.

Meanwhile, One Central will include a six-story building with 66 apartments, as well as a massive new parking garage. It will also house an entertainment hub, with Uber pickup and drop-off spaces.

Additionally, The Carlisle, which faced a major setback last year, will finally start allowing residents to move in in February. Reconstruction of the three-story building began in April after a massive fire.

The building will have 34 luxury condos.

Probably the most exciting addition to the city, though, is over at the zoo. Three different breeds of penguins will call the 14,500-square foot Penguin Chill exhibit home when it opens in April.