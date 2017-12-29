2018 means new facilities, exhibits, apartments for the Duke City
KOB.com Web Staff
December 29, 2017 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – People in central New Mexico will be seeing some new facilities pop up in 2018, from attractions to new living spaces.
UNM's Health Sciences program is getting some much-needed classroom space when a new health education building opens, adding nearly 65,000 square feet. According to the Albuquerque Business First, the price tag on the project is $27.3 million.
There will also soon be more places to shop and dine at the Sunport. The Landing is a nine-acre section of land that is part of the airport's Destination Sunport master plan. Officials are currently reviewing which retailers and restaurants the space will house as tenants.
The $35 million development in Downtown is expected to open in March.
Meanwhile, One Central will include a six-story building with 66 apartments, as well as a massive new parking garage. It will also house an entertainment hub, with Uber pickup and drop-off spaces.
Additionally, The Carlisle, which faced a major setback last year, will finally start allowing residents to move in in February. Reconstruction of the three-story building began in April after a massive fire.
The building will have 34 luxury condos.
Probably the most exciting addition to the city, though, is over at the zoo. Three different breeds of penguins will call the 14,500-square foot Penguin Chill exhibit home when it opens in April.
