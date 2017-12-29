VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2018 means new facilities, exhibits, apartments for the Duke City

KOB.com Web Staff
December 29, 2017 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – People in central New Mexico will be seeing some new facilities pop up in 2018, from attractions to new living spaces.

Advertisement

UNM's Health Sciences program is getting some much-needed classroom space when a new health education building opens, adding nearly 65,000 square feet. According to the Albuquerque Business First, the price tag on the project is $27.3 million.

There will also soon be more places to shop and dine at the Sunport. The Landing is a nine-acre section of land that is part of the airport's Destination Sunport master plan. Officials are currently reviewing which retailers and restaurants the space will house as tenants.

The $35 million development in Downtown is expected to open in March.

Meanwhile, One Central will include a six-story building with 66 apartments, as well as a massive new parking garage. It will also house an entertainment hub, with Uber pickup and drop-off spaces.

Additionally, The Carlisle, which faced a major setback last year, will finally start allowing residents to move in in February. Reconstruction of the three-story building began in April after a massive fire. 

The building will have 34 luxury condos.

Probably the most exciting addition to the city, though, is over at the zoo. Three different breeds of penguins will call the 14,500-square foot Penguin Chill exhibit home when it opens in April.

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 29, 2017 06:21 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 05:48 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills
Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills
Freedom short-lived for detention center escapee now back in custody
Nicoles Davis
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Hjordis and Mitchual Sam were killed in a house fire in Kirtland Wednesday
Man pleads guilty to intimidating attendants on Phoenix flight rerouted to ABQ
Man pleads guilty to intimidating attendants on Phoenix flight rerouted to ABQ
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


1 dead after multi-vehicle accident shuts down Wyoming/Montgomery
1 dead after multi-vehicle accident shuts down Wyoming/Montgomery
Former caretaker steals nearly $60K in jewelry from family of patient in hospice
Former caretaker steals nearly $60K in jewelry from family of patient in hospice
2018 means new facilities, exhibits, apartments for the Duke City
2018 means new facilities, exhibits, apartments for the Duke City
The show won't go on this year for Downtown "hot air balloon rise"
The show won't go on this year for Downtown "hot air balloon rise"
PNM rate hike may not go into effect in 2018 after all
PNM rate hike may not go into effect in 2018 after all