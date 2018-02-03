3 arrested after ramming car into deputy's vehicle
KOB.com Web Staff
February 03, 2018 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Bernalillo County deputy's attempt to stop a car bearing a stolen license plate took a violent turn Friday.
According to a criminal complaint, the deputy spotted that car in question near Isleta and Rio Bravo. When he attempted a traffic stop, the driver left and intentionally rammed his vehicle into that of the deputy.
Three suspects were arrested after they tried to run from the scene – Gary Call, Dalilah Sanchez and Ruben Sanchez.
A judge released Call on his own recognizance Saturday morning. Ruben Sanchez had his bond set at $5,000 cash or surety due to his history of skipping court. Dalilah Sanchez will make her first court appearance on Monday.
