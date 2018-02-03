3 arrested after ramming car into deputy's vehicle | KOB 4
3 arrested after ramming car into deputy's vehicle

KOB.com Web Staff
February 03, 2018 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Bernalillo County deputy's attempt to stop a car bearing a stolen license plate took a violent turn Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, the deputy spotted that car in question near Isleta and Rio Bravo. When he attempted a traffic stop, the driver left and intentionally rammed his vehicle into that of the deputy.

Three suspects were arrested after they tried to run from the scene – Gary Call, Dalilah Sanchez and Ruben Sanchez.

A judge released Call on his own recognizance Saturday morning. Ruben Sanchez had his bond set at $5,000 cash or surety due to his history of skipping court. Dalilah Sanchez will make her first court appearance on Monday.


KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 03, 2018 06:24 PM
Created: February 03, 2018 04:45 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

