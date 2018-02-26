Company offering security officer training for teachers

Sweetin's goal is to transform teachers into certified, level three, security officers. He said his business would team up with others to provide weapons and ammunition along with the seven-day 50-plus-hour training to those willing, free of cost. 3D security has a GoFundMe page up to raise money for that training.

"As long as they're able to do it for teachers from their school district, they come to us with a piece of paper saying that they're going to be classified as security," he said.

Each district has its own policies. For APS, it only allows law enforcement officers to carry a weapon on campus. A spokesperson says it would be a big ordeal to ever try and change that.

Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein said she has many questions before giving her entire opinion on this new idea, but she said last week she believes guns are not the answer.

"There are so many false assumptions in the false answer of arming teachers -- the false assumption we want guns, the false assumption that more guns is more safe," she said.