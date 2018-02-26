Company offering security officer training for teachers | KOB 4
Brittany Costello
February 26, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The deadly shooting in Florida ignited a debate across the nation on whether or not to allow teachers to carry guns. New Mexico currently doesn't allow public school teachers to do so, but there is a proposal that would work around the current law.

State law does allow firearms to be carried on campus by law enforcement and school security, and 3D Security Training Solutions is willing to certify those teachers as security officers. Chris Sweetin's company specializes in self-defense, firearms and security guard training.

"I'm not going to sit around and let this go on without us doing something," he said.

Sweetin's goal is to transform teachers into certified, level three, security officers. He said his business would team up with others to provide weapons and ammunition along with the seven-day 50-plus-hour training to those willing, free of cost. 3D security has a GoFundMe page up to raise money for that training.

"As long as they're able to do it for teachers from their school district, they come to us with a piece of paper saying that they're going to be classified as security," he said.

Each district has its own policies. For APS, it only allows law enforcement officers to carry a weapon on campus. A spokesperson says it would be a big ordeal to ever try and change that.

Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein said she has many questions before giving her entire opinion on this new idea, but she said last week she believes guns are not the answer.

"There are so many false assumptions in the false answer of arming teachers -- the false assumption we want guns, the false assumption that more guns is more safe," she said.


Created: February 26, 2018

