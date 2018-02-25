APD locates four stolen vehicles during drug call | KOB 4
APD locates four stolen vehicles during drug call

KOB.com Web Staff
February 26, 2018 07:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police say they recovered four stolen vehicles while officers were on a drug call in southwest Albuquerque over the weekend.

Police say they found the vehicles at a home on Zicron Place near 82nd Street. They say they also recovered two stolen license plates and numerous stolen parts not belonging to those vehicles.

It's unknown at this time if any arrests were made in connection to the discovery, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.


Updated: February 26, 2018 07:18 AM
Created: February 25, 2018 08:56 PM

