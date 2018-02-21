Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery
Marian Camacho
February 21, 2018 07:56 AM
EDGEWOOD, N.M. – $49.20, that’s how much money State Police say was taken during a deadly armed robbery at a gas station in Edgewood earlier this month.
62-year-old Michael Pelkey was killed in the scuffle on Sunday Feb. 11.
Through investigative leads, police say they learned the robbery was calculated and planned by seven people.
According to police, on the day of the robbery there was a lookout vehicle staking out the station. In that vehicle were Eileen Sandoval and Veronica Martinez.
Police say Sandoval found out that the door to the station was unlocked and made a phone call to accomplices for the robbery to be committed.
That’s when Daniel Gonzales, Daniel Martinez, Morgan Ramirez, Misty Nevarez and Donald Gregory arrived at the station. Police say Gonzales, with his face masked, pulled out a gun and entered the station booth and took cash from the register.
Police say Pelkey confronted Gonzales and the two got into a fight. Officers say that’s when Daniel Martinez, who was sitting in the waiting vehicle, shot Pelkey and then fled the scene with the others.
All seven of the suspects have since been arrested and charged with murder.
Updated: February 21, 2018 07:56 AM
Created: February 21, 2018 07:44 AM
