Police: $49.20 taken during deadly gas station robbery

According to police, on the day of the robbery there was a lookout vehicle staking out the station. In that vehicle were Eileen Sandoval and Veronica Martinez.

Police say Sandoval found out that the door to the station was unlocked and made a phone call to accomplices for the robbery to be committed.

That’s when Daniel Gonzales, Daniel Martinez, Morgan Ramirez, Misty Nevarez and Donald Gregory arrived at the station. Police say Gonzales, with his face masked, pulled out a gun and entered the station booth and took cash from the register.

Police say Pelkey confronted Gonzales and the two got into a fight. Officers say that’s when Daniel Martinez, who was sitting in the waiting vehicle, shot Pelkey and then fled the scene with the others.

All seven of the suspects have since been arrested and charged with murder.