5 sites in Albuquerque metro to offer free Christmas tree recycling

Marian Camacho
December 27, 2017 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM is teaming up with other local groups to offer free Christmas tree recycling.

Crews from PNM Vegetation Management, the City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management and Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division will be setting up five locations where people can recycle their trees.

All decorations must be removed from the trees prior to bringing them to the recycle sites.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Albuquerque

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 – Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, Albuquerque
  • Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE, Albuquerque
  • Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera NW, Albuquerque

Rio Rancho

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 – Friday, Jan. 12, 2018; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Rio Rancho Sports Complex, 3501 High Resort Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho
  • Sandoval County Landfill, 2708 Iris Rd. NE, Rio Rancho (no free mulch at this location)

More than 15,000 trees are expected to be recycled, in turn creating protective mulch and water-savings.  The public will be able to pick up the free mulch from the sites while supplies last.

