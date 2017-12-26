Bernalillo County animal care receives $50,000 grant
Marian Camacho
December 26, 2017 11:16 AM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - $50,000 is on the way to the Bernalillo County Animal Care Department. PetSmart Charities, Inc. has just awarded the money to the county to go toward the purchase of new surgical equipment, surgical supplies and consumables.
The supplies will be used for spay and neuter surgeries at the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. Completion of the new center is set for June of 2018.
“We are honored to have been awarded this grant from PetSmart Charities,” says Bernalillo County Animal Care Department Director Misha Goodman. “A very important of part of our new BernCo Animal Care and Resource Center will be our ability to have spay/neuter surgeries on-site and this grant will help to pay to set up our surgery center.”
PetSmart Charities focuses on funding spay and neuter services with a goal of helping communities address pet overpopulation.
The 17,143 square foot facility near 2nd Street and Woodward will cost $7.8 million and will include space for approximately 120 dogs, 30 cats, livestock, and small mammals, birds and reptiles.
In addition to providing foster care and adoption services for animals, the center will offer several different ways for the community to get involved including volunteer opportunities, educational and training classes and youth camp programs.
“We look forward to providing a space for the community to learn and network, enjoy positive experiences with various types of animals and engage with animal care professionals,” says Misha Goodman, Bernalillo County Animal Care Services Department Director.
Right now, the county’s animal care shelter is housed in an old fire station. It was never designed or intended to house animals but the county has done so in emergency situations for short periods of time.
