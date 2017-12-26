Bernalillo County animal care receives $50,000 grant

PetSmart Charities focuses on funding spay and neuter services with a goal of helping communities address pet overpopulation.

The 17,143 square foot facility near 2nd Street and Woodward will cost $7.8 million and will include space for approximately 120 dogs, 30 cats, livestock, and small mammals, birds and reptiles.

In addition to providing foster care and adoption services for animals, the center will offer several different ways for the community to get involved including volunteer opportunities, educational and training classes and youth camp programs.

“We look forward to providing a space for the community to learn and network, enjoy positive experiences with various types of animals and engage with animal care professionals,” says Misha Goodman, Bernalillo County Animal Care Services Department Director.

Right now, the county’s animal care shelter is housed in an old fire station. It was never designed or intended to house animals but the county has done so in emergency situations for short periods of time.