5th person arrested in crackdown on Albuquerque-based sex trafficking operation
KOB.com Web Staff
February 17, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another arrest has been made in connection with an Albuquerque-based sex trafficking ring.
According to Bernalillo County deputies, 20-year-old Destiny Way was taken into custody, leaving John Dompierre as the only individual still at large.
The county's Ghost Unit says the investigation began in January when CYFD offered a tip about a 16-year-old sold for sex in Arizona. They rescued the teen, and have now arrested five total people.
Updated: February 17, 2018
Created: February 17, 2018 05:10 PM
