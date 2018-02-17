5th person arrested in crackdown on Albuquerque-based sex trafficking operation | KOB 4
5th person arrested in crackdown on Albuquerque-based sex trafficking operation

KOB.com Web Staff
February 17, 2018 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another arrest has been made in connection with an Albuquerque-based sex trafficking ring.

According to Bernalillo County deputies, 20-year-old Destiny Way was taken into custody, leaving John Dompierre as the only individual still at large.

The county's Ghost Unit says the investigation began in January when CYFD offered a tip about a 16-year-old sold for sex in Arizona. They rescued the teen, and have now arrested five total people.


Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 17, 2018 06:18 PM
Created: February 17, 2018 05:10 PM

