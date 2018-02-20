7th suspect captured in deadly gas station shooting
Marian Camacho
February 20, 2018 06:18 AM
EDGEWOOD, N.M. – State Police have captured the seventh suspect in an armed robbery turned deadly shooting.
Police tweeted out a picture of Daniel Martinez overnight, in a hospital bed. They say he was arrested around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home in southeast Albuquerque.
Police say he surrendered peacefully and is undergoing medical treatment for a previous injury.
Martinez and six others are accused of being involved in a premeditated plan to rob the Smith's Fuel Center in Edgewood on Sunday February 11. The attendant, Michael Pelkey, was shot during the robbery and later died at the hospital.
All seven suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.
More details are expected today. Stay with kob.com for any updates.
#CAPTURED— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 20, 2018
Daniel Martinez was captured and arrested by #NMSP around 1 this morning. He was located at a residence in SE Albuquerque and surrendered peacefully. He will be undergoing medical treatment for a previous injury. More details to follow later today in press release. pic.twitter.com/wfDuW4c6qg
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 20, 2018 06:18 AM
Created: February 20, 2018 06:17 AM
