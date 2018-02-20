7th suspect captured in deadly gas station shooting | KOB 4
7th suspect captured in deadly gas station shooting

Marian Camacho
February 20, 2018 06:18 AM

EDGEWOOD, N.M. – State Police have captured the seventh suspect in an armed robbery turned deadly shooting.

Police tweeted out a picture of Daniel Martinez overnight, in a hospital bed.  They say he was arrested around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say he surrendered peacefully and is undergoing medical treatment for a previous injury.

Martinez and six others are accused of being involved in a premeditated plan to rob the Smith's Fuel Center in Edgewood on Sunday February 11. The attendant, Michael Pelkey, was shot during the robbery and later died at the hospital.

All seven suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

More details are expected today. Stay with kob.com for any updates.


Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 20, 2018 06:18 AM
Created: February 20, 2018 06:17 AM

