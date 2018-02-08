9-year-old boy killed in crash near Los Lunas | KOB 4
9-year-old boy killed in crash near Los Lunas

Marian Camacho
February 08, 2018 12:32 PM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – A deadly crash on I-25 near Los Lunas has claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy.

New Mexico State Police officers were called to the crash around 7:00 p.m. last night in the southbound lanes of I-25 at milepost 201. Police say a Saturn was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a motorcycle and rolled over multiple times.

The 9-year-old boy was a passenger in the Saturn and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist, driver of the Saturn and another passenger in the car were all transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges for the driver of the Saturn are pending the investigation outcome. Police say it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.


