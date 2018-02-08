9-year-old boy killed in crash near Los Lunas

New Mexico State Police officers were called to the crash around 7:00 p.m. last night in the southbound lanes of I-25 at milepost 201. Police say a Saturn was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a motorcycle and rolled over multiple times.

The 9-year-old boy was a passenger in the Saturn and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist, driver of the Saturn and another passenger in the car were all transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.