9 years later: Little progress made on solving West Mesa Murders | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

9 years later: Little progress made on solving West Mesa Murders

Colton Shone
February 02, 2018 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Friday marks the somber ninth anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in recent Duke City history.

Advertisement

At this time in 2009, the remains of nearly a dozen women were discovered in a West Side burial ground, leading to the as-yet-unsolved case of what has come to be called the West Mesa Murders. Almost a decade later, there are still more questions than answers.

Police have expressed their frustration for years that no one has been held accountable in the murders, and authorities say all the victims worked as prostitutes before they disappeared between 2003 and 2005.

Detective Ida Lopez, who investigates missing people, talked to Dateline in 2010 about the case.

"The hardest part of this whole thing is having to go to somebody's house and say, 'We found her, and she's not alive,'" Lopez said at the time.

Last February, KOB spoke to Eleanor Griego, the mother of Julie Nieto – one of the victims. She was visiting a makeshift memorial that had been set up for the women. 

"Somebody didn't forget about them," Griego said in 2017. "And I thought it was an honor just to have those up there with their names on there and the other girls that are still missing. It's just a blessing."

Police have followed several leads in the years since the bodies were initially discovered, but they have always come up short. In late 2017, the city unveiled plans to erect a personal memorial for the victims. 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: February 02, 2018 06:28 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 03:24 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading.
Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
Ruben Cuellar
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD

Advertisement




Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota