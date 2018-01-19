911 call released following deadly helicopter crash | KOB 4
911 call released following deadly helicopter crash

KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 05:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Newly-released 911 recordings depict the harrowing moments following a helicopter crash near Raton Wednesday that killed five. The call was made by the sole survivor of the crash, Andra Cobb.

Watch the above video for a snippet of the records. A warning: They may be disturbing to some.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash, but an attorney for the pilots says they were experienced and wouldn't have taken unnecessary risks.


Updated: January 19, 2018 05:31 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 03:19 PM

