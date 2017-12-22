Advertisement

A different kind of stocking stuffer

KOB.com Web Staff
December 22, 2017 09:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For many mothers, this holiday season brought with it a gift that's simply priceless.

Volunteers and nurses at Presbyterian Hospital are making sure a group of very different "stocking stuffers" have a memorable first Christmas.

"I know some of the parents who still have the stockings when their child is 20, 18 years old, and they went home with the stocking and consider that a real special keepsake," said Debbie Cook, a volunteer at the hospital.

Those very same volunteers sewed the stockings and crocheted the hats for each newborn by hand. It's a tradition that's been ongoing at the hospital for almost 40 years.

