A familiar face to lead KOB 4 news team

Maestas will join KOB in mid-May. Local news fans will remember his Emmy Award-winning reporting and anchoring in New Mexico.

In fact, Donaldson was his news director at another station.

“10 years ago, neither Tim nor I would’ve dreamed I’d be general manager at the (then) competition, and I’d be hiring him as news director,” Donaldson said. “It’s full circle and then some.”

Maestas completed his journalism degree at the University of Southern California, graduating cum laude. After graduation, he worked for a year at the CBS affiliate in Abilene, Texas before moving to Albuquerque to take a job at CBS Southwest –now KRQE – in 1999.He left the station in 2004 to go to KOIN in Portland, Oregon, but soon returned to New Mexico and KRQE.

He left New Mexico again in 2014 to move to Memphis, Tennessee, but this move was for his wife’s career and her continuing education as a pediatric oncologist. She is currently serving at St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

While in Memphis, Maestas attended law school (he graduates in May) and also held a news producer job there at WREG.

“I am so happy to be moving back to the state I am proud to call home,” Maestas said. “It is my goal to build on the station’s history of providing viewers with the best local news in New Mexico."

Maestas was born in Loma Linda, California and grew up in Victorville, near LA. His parents had both moved to New Mexico by the time he graduated from college. Now, his entire family resides in New Mexico, as does his wife’s family, who are from Albuquerque and northern New Mexico.

“My wife and I knew we’d return to the state we both love," he said. "My family has been in New Mexico for literally hundreds of years."

Maestas’ wife, Dr. Jessica M. Valdez, has accepted a position at University of New Mexico Hospital. They’re self-professed “foodies” and also enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.