Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?

The post was taken down shortly after bringing it to his attention. In a phone interview with KOB, Mace told us he meant it as a harmless joke.

"A regular person can say what they want and it won't matter, and I say something (and), because of my position, things are construed differently," he said.

It's true – Mace is not a man you'd see behind the counter of your favorite store. He is the elected sheriff of Cibola County, home to more than 20,000 people.

So we wanted to know if our viewers thought this post was crossing the line.

Maggie Flores commented on our Facebook post saying, "for everyone who thinks a public official can talk like this publicly, in my humble opinion it's disrespectful."

Jason Anderson added, "I agree it isn't news but it also isn't appropriate for an elected official."

But another Facebook user, Yvonne Lopez Dutton, said, "people get so offended by everything nowadays and it is getting beyond ridiculous.”

Another viewer, Megan Olguin, said, "I think this joke is hilarious. And I, a wife, was DD last night."

Mace said he was simply trying to be funny. He said he had no intention of being degrading to women or wives.