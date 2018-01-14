A look back at the week's biggest headlines

The cones may be down along the majority of the ART corridor, but buses aren't running yet. Worse, as Kassi Nelson reports, they may not be for a while.

TWO COMPANIES PLAN GOLF FACILITIES IN ALBUQUERQUE

"The city has a growing population and distinct cultural amenities that attract a large number of visitors to the area."

Golf enthusiasts in the Duke City had two big reasons to celebrate this week when both Topgolf and Big Shots announced plans to build new facilities in the five-oh-five over the coming months.

QUALITY SEVERELY LACKING IN SELLER'S CUSTOM NFL CUPS, CUSTOMER SAYS

"It was nowhere near what I was kind of expecting."

Kasia Gregorczyk talked to a woman who more than a little disappointed when she found the custom NFL cups she had bought from a local seller were decidedly not up to snuff.

MOLINA NOT PICKED FOR STATE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM

Molina Healthcare says it was not selected to continue taking part in the state's Medicaid managed care program, beginning in 2019.

KELLER OUTLINES LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES FOR FIGHTING CRIME

"We're saying, 'Let's stay focused on something that will help right now.'"

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced his priorities for the upcoming legislative session, and they are all focusing on fixing a huge problem that just seems to be getting bigger – crime in the Duke City.

FOSTER PARENT CHARGED IN INFANT'S DEATH RELEASED FROM JAIL

"That foster parent should never have gone on her celebration to Las Vegas if the children had been sick. They brought them to her sick."

Stephanie Crownover, the caretaker accused of child neglect after an 11-month-old baby died under her watch, was released on her own recognizance this week after a judge noted she had no prior criminal history.

NEW MEXICO POLITICIANS REACT TO TRUMP'S VULGAR REMARKS

Trump continued to dominate national headlines this week, but he struck a particularly strong chord with the public after reportedly using vulgar remarks in reference to Haiti and African countries during a meeting on immigration reform.

New Mexico politicians quickly condemned the comments.

ALBUQUERQUE COMIC CON 2018 BEGINS WITH A BANG

Joy Wang got an early look at the annual event that attracts thousands of comic, TV show and movie enthusiasts to the Duke City.