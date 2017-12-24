A reunion years in the making, after being thousands of miles apart

“My husband fell in love like right away. She was just so sweet,” Lily Richardson said.

Together they went on camping trips, hiked mountains and called New Mexico home.

But after two years in the Land of Enchantment, this military family had to move to Japan for four years.

“We asked a friend in Albuquerque if she could keep her as long as we was in Japan,” Richardson said.

Little did she know that, after three months, Calle would end up back at the shelter.

“She is a part of the family," Richardson said. "I wasn't supposed to lose her."

She said the foster home put Calle up for adoption, and another family scooped her up.

“I thought I would never see her again, but I was sad because we thought I lost her forever. At the same time I was happy,” Richardson said.

She was happy Calle had found another furever home. That is, until she got a message from a volunteer at the shelter this year saying Calle was back... again.

“I was just hoping she would have a good family. Which, actually, I don’t know what happened during this time because they bring her back again. So I don't understand,” Richardson said. “I mean, we would never had thought about bringing her to the shelter. So I just don't understand. That's why I just want to have her again here and make sure she will never be again abandoned.”

Volunteers at the shelter and another friend have been fostering her dog, working together to make sure Calle passes all the medical tests. The family has also filed paperwork for Calle to be on-base.

Now all they need is the funding to get her there.

“When the volunteer from the shelters texted me and showed me the pictures of Calle, I was just like shaking and almost crying,” Richardson said. “I was so happy just to know she was back.”

Ready to be reunited with her family so they'll never have to spend another holiday apart.

If you’d like to help, click here.