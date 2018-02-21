Prosecutors ask judge to keep repeat offender behind bars

At the time, Jaramillo and another man were wanted for stealing a whole case of jewelry from a Kohl's store.

In the criminal complaint about his latest arrest, Jaramillo's own mother told police Jaramillo is "steadily getting worse with his drug use and criminal activity."

His mother also said that she "is extremely upset with the court system in Bernalillo County" because Jaramillo keeps "racking up more and more serious felonies" and then getting released. She said "that has proven ineffective and dangerous for her entire family and the community."

The district attorney's office has taken notice. At Jaramillo's Wednesday court appearance on the most recent charge, they asked the judge to hold him without bond. Jaramillo will stay in jail until a district court judge can rule on that motion.