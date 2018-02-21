Prosecutors ask judge to keep repeat offender behind bars
Paul Reilly
February 21, 2018 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Aaron Jaramillo is no stranger to police. The 23-year-old has a long rap sheet with officers noting he's been arrested and released at least eight times since 2014.
He's back behind bars, this time accused of trying to hit his stepfather with a car. A criminal complaint says the stepfather had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.
This incident happened after Jaramillo was released from jail following an arrest at the end of last month. In that incident, police say they found Jaramillo passed out inside a stolen car in a McDonald's drive-thru. Police say they could see drug paraphernalia in the seat and floor through the car window.
At the time, Jaramillo and another man were wanted for stealing a whole case of jewelry from a Kohl's store.
In the criminal complaint about his latest arrest, Jaramillo's own mother told police Jaramillo is "steadily getting worse with his drug use and criminal activity."
His mother also said that she "is extremely upset with the court system in Bernalillo County" because Jaramillo keeps "racking up more and more serious felonies" and then getting released. She said "that has proven ineffective and dangerous for her entire family and the community."
The district attorney's office has taken notice. At Jaramillo's Wednesday court appearance on the most recent charge, they asked the judge to hold him without bond. Jaramillo will stay in jail until a district court judge can rule on that motion.
Credits
Paul Reilly
Updated: February 21, 2018 05:27 PM
Created: February 21, 2018 02:46 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved