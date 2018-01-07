ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California

Determined to fight, Jaramillo ended up at City of Hope Hospital in California.

“Right away they took me in because they saw how urgent the situation was,” Jaramillo said.

When he touched down in Los Angeles, he was first met with more bad news. He wasn’t able to start treatment right away because doctors found a virus in his system.

But Jaramillo says staff and perfect strangers at the hospital were there to encourage him.

Finally, it was time to start treatment.

“It's a lot less toxic on the body," he said, adding that he hasn’t lost his hair like most typical rounds of chemotherapy.

Five days of consistent chemo and the regular intake of other medications already have Jaramillo feeling much better.



"Right away, the face is clearing up," he said.

Just like when KOB first met him, Jaramillo's spirit and attitude remain positive.

“I just see things in my life as challenges and obstacles to overcome, and not letdowns or setbacks," he said. "So, if anything, it just gets me fired up.”

Jaramillo is expecting another round of chemo in two to four weeks and he's not sure how many rounds he'll need in total. Eventually, though, he will be in need of a bone marrow transplant, meaning his stay in California is indefinite.

If you'd like to contribute to his family's ongoing fundraising efforts, you can do so here.