ABQ man has truck stolen with beloved dog inside

That was the last time he saw his Poodle-Shih Tzu mix.

“Everything just turned upside down right away,” he said. “You hear it happening, but you never think it will happen to you."

Police said they caught up with the suspect, Pablo Chavira-Leon, in northeast Albuquerque just a couple hours later. They said he ditched the truck and ran, forcing a nearby school into lockdown.

Anderson said when he got to the scene, his heart sank.

“I whistled, called her name, we walked up and down the block both directions a long, long way, whistling and trying to see if she was around,” Anderson said.

Darcy was nowhere in sight. Anderson said police told him Leon admitted to dropping the dog off at San Mateo and Menaul. He searched the area all morning with no luck.

But Anderson said he’s optimistic.

A plea for help on social media has been shared more than 800 times. He hopes that means everyone is keeping an eye out and Darcy will be home soon.

If you see Darcy, you can contact Anderson at (505)306-8590.