ABQ mom arrested for driving drunk with baby in car

KOB.com Web Staff
December 23, 2017 05:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque mom is in hot water after police say she drove drunk with her baby in the backseat.

Police say they pulled over a car Friday night on Carlisle and Haines that was involved in a crash earlier that evening. They say the driver, Siara Strizich, smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words.

Her 8-month-old daughter was in the backseat, according to police.

Strizich is facing multiple charges including child abuse and aggravated DWI.

Updated: December 23, 2017 05:42 PM
Created: December 23, 2017 04:13 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

