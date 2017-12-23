ABQ mom arrested for driving drunk with baby in car
KOB.com Web Staff
December 23, 2017 05:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque mom is in hot water after police say she drove drunk with her baby in the backseat.
Police say they pulled over a car Friday night on Carlisle and Haines that was involved in a crash earlier that evening. They say the driver, Siara Strizich, smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words.
Her 8-month-old daughter was in the backseat, according to police.
Strizich is facing multiple charges including child abuse and aggravated DWI.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: December 23, 2017 05:42 PM
Created: December 23, 2017 04:13 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved