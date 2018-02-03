ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say

KOB.com Web Staff
February 03, 2018 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are looking for a teen who went missing Friday around 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Justina Stevens, 17, was last seen when she was dropped off at La Cueva High School, although officials there say she never went to class.

Police say Stevens has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, and that she may have boarded the RailRunner to Santa Fe with a peer from school.

If anyone has any information or tips as to Stevens's whereabouts, they are urged to call police at (505)242-2677.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 03, 2018 06:25 PM
Created: February 03, 2018 04:51 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say
ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
Police: NB, SB lanes of San Pedro closed between Central and Cochiti
Police: NB, SB lanes of San Pedro closed between Central and Cochiti
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license

Advertisement




Local filmmaker's documentary born out of coping with tragedy
Local filmmaker's documentary born out of coping with tragedy
Super Nationals Car Show revs up passion for custom cars
Super Nationals Car Show revs up passion for custom cars
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
From the Roundhouse to your doctor's office: Medicaid could expand to everyone if legislation passes
Logwood sparks New Mexico late in 71-68 victory
Logwood sparks New Mexico late in 71-68 victory
Women Lobos get redemption against Spartans, move to 6-5 in conference play
Women Lobos get redemption against Spartans, move to 6-5 in conference play