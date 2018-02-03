ABQ teen with mental capacity of 10-yr-old goes missing Friday morning, police say
KOB.com Web Staff
February 03, 2018 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are looking for a teen who went missing Friday around 7 a.m.
Justina Stevens, 17, was last seen when she was dropped off at La Cueva High School, although officials there say she never went to class.
Police say Stevens has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, and that she may have boarded the RailRunner to Santa Fe with a peer from school.
If anyone has any information or tips as to Stevens's whereabouts, they are urged to call police at (505)242-2677.
