ABQ woman involved in controversial Arizona police shooting sues former officer

Court documents state Monique Portillo was in the state on business and vising Daniel Shaver in his hotel room when police showed up. Portillo was placed in handcuffs, but then-Officer Philip Brailsford shot Shaver as he crawled toward them begging for his life.

Brailsford was eventually found not guilty of second-degree murder in December, after he said he though Shaver was reaching for a weapon when he was actually reaching for his waist while crawling.