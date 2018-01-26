ABQ woman involved in controversial Arizona police shooting sues former officer
KOB.com Web Staff
January 26, 2018 08:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Mexico woman who witnessed a controversial and deadly police shooting in Arizona is suing the former officer who fired the shots.
Court documents state Monique Portillo was in the state on business and vising Daniel Shaver in his hotel room when police showed up. Portillo was placed in handcuffs, but then-Officer Philip Brailsford shot Shaver as he crawled toward them begging for his life.
Brailsford was eventually found not guilty of second-degree murder in December, after he said he though Shaver was reaching for a weapon when he was actually reaching for his waist while crawling.
But an investigation determined he was unarmed, and trying instead to pull up his pants.
Portillo's lawsuit states her Fourth Amendment rights were violated when she was handcuffed and threatened by police for hours.
She said she and Shaver committed no crime and were never told why police arrived in the first place, nor why she was placed in handcuffs.
