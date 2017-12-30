Accident stops traffic at I-40 near Rio Bravo Saturday evening
KOB.com Web Staff
December 30, 2017 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An auto accident that seemed to involve at least two cars snarled northbound I-40 traffic near Rio Bravo for some time Saturday evening.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. Law enforcement did not provide any official information as to a cause or if the accident resulted in injuries.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: December 30, 2017 10:31 PM
Created: December 30, 2017 09:38 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved