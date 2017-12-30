Advertisement

Accident stops traffic at I-40 near Rio Bravo Saturday evening

KOB.com Web Staff
December 30, 2017 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An auto accident that seemed to involve at least two cars snarled northbound I-40 traffic near Rio Bravo for some time Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Law enforcement did not provide any official information as to a cause or if the accident resulted in injuries.  

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 30, 2017 10:31 PM
Created: December 30, 2017 09:38 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
The Holly Holm faithful begin to gather on fight night
The Holly Holm faithful begin to gather on fight night
What you'll need to renew your driver's license in 2018
What you'll need to renew your driver's license in 2018
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Family mourns loss of two toddlers in tragic mobile home fire
Family mourns loss of two toddlers in tragic mobile home fire

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Holm loses to Cris Cyborg in unanimous decision after five-round battle
Holm loses to Cris Cyborg in unanimous decision after five-round battle
Lobo women rally in second half to defeat Nevada, improve to 14-1 overall
Lobo women rally in second half to defeat Nevada, improve to 14-1 overall
Lobos hang tough with Nevada, but remains winless on the road
Lobos hang tough with Nevada, but remains winless on the road
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Roswell Police release their most unusual calls of 2017
Roswell Police release their most unusual calls of 2017