Accused cop killer wants first-degree murder charge dropped

Marian Camacho
December 27, 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Suspected cop killer Davon Lymon is asking a judge to dismiss the first-degree murder charge against him.
In an eight-page document obtained by KOB, attorneys for Lymon argue there is no evidence of “mens rea” or “intention of wrongdoing”, following the 132 witness interviews in the case.
In the motion, Lymon’s attorneys cite a past Court of Appeals decision in State v. Taylor. In that case, the court distinguished a “deliberate intention from a rash impulse and state that a ‘mere unconsidered and rash impulse, even though it includes an intent to kill, is not a deliberate intention to kill.’”
Lymon’s high-profile case centers on the shooting death of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster. Webster was shot and killed during a traffic stop at Eubank and Central in October 2015.
If Lymon’s motion to dismiss the first-degree murder charge is granted, he would instead face a charge of second-degree murder or manslaughter.
"The request has no merit, and we look forward to bringing justice for the widow and her family," said James Hallinan, the communications director for Attorney General Hector Balderas' office.
This most recent motion is just the latest in a string of motions filed by the defense. Just last week, KOB reported on another motion filed by the defense, regarding Officer Webster’s widow and her potential influence on the case.
Davon Lymon’s trial is set to begin in March.
December 27, 2017
Created: December 27, 2017 10:46 AM
