Accused cop killer wants first-degree murder charge dropped

Lymon’s high-profile case centers on the shooting death of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Webster. Webster was shot and killed during a traffic stop at Eubank and Central in October 2015.

If Lymon’s motion to dismiss the first-degree murder charge is granted, he would instead face a charge of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

"The request has no merit, and we look forward to bringing justice for the widow and her family," said James Hallinan, the communications director for Attorney General Hector Balderas' office.

This most recent motion is just the latest in a string of motions filed by the defense. Just last week, KOB reported on another motion filed by the defense, regarding Officer Webster’s widow and her potential influence on the case.

Davon Lymon’s trial is set to begin in March.