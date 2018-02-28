Accused cop killer's defense kicked off case
Marian Camacho
February 28, 2018 07:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of shooting and killing Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster is without representation, for now.
Davon Lymon’s public defenders were kicked off of his case late last week in part because an attorney from the same office represented Savannah Garcia when she testified against Lymon in a federal trial back in 2016.
Garcia testified that she was on the back of a motorcycle that Lymon was driving, when he shot Officer Webster in the neck during a 2015 traffic stop in southeast Albuquerque.
Lymon’s attorneys had argued that it in fact wasn’t Garcia on the back of the motorcycle that night, but it was another woman.
It’s not clear yet on who will take over Lymon’s defense. He is scheduled to stand trial for the murder in just three weeks.
The change in representation will likely result in a delay as Second Judicial District Judge Briana Zamora ensured the new defense will have adequate time to prepare for trial.
