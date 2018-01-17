ADayInSchool takes off for APS

“Things that they don't expect or don’t realize, flexible seating or STEM things taking off at our school, coding caterpillars that one of our teachers was able to get donated,” Casaus said.

He’s also learned a technique or two from other teachers and principals while using the site.

“We started a good news call of the day,” Casaus said. “I try to call parents once a day, sometimes they only hear from principals when something bad happens, I picked that up from some teachers on Twitter."

Now, all of APS is getting in on the perks that come with Twitter, as the district hopes to get #ADayinSchool trending- and a lot of people learning.