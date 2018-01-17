Advertisement

#ADayInSchool takes off for APS

Erica Zucco
January 17, 2018 08:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Public Schools kicked off a campaign they hope will catch the eyes of lawmakers and the community.

It's called “#ADayinSchool,” and schools are encouraged to tweet a photo, video or message every day with the hashtag #ADayinSchool, drawing attention to the positive things happening within the district. The idea is that lawmakers will know more about the schools they’re funding, and the community can get to know what’s going on in schools.

Interim principal Eli Casaus takes to Twitter to share proud moments from Navajo Elementary.

“Things that they don't expect or don’t realize, flexible seating or STEM things taking off at our school, coding caterpillars that one of our teachers was able to get donated,” Casaus said.

He’s also learned a technique or two from other teachers and principals while using the site.

“We started a good news call of the day,” Casaus said. “I try to call parents once a day, sometimes they only hear from principals when something bad happens, I picked that up from some teachers on Twitter."

Now, all of APS is getting in on the perks that come with Twitter, as the district hopes to get #ADayinSchool trending- and a lot of people learning.


