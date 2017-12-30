Advocacy group to gunowners: Be careful with firearms on NYE

What goes up, though, must come down – and that means the projectiles fired from the chambers of guns.

"Sadly, ever year across the country at New Year's Eve, and also sometimes Fourth of July, people are hit with stray bullets that come down," Haase said.

Just ask Jonathan Garcia. On Fourth of July in 2016, a bullet pierced his home in Valencia County. It came flying inside, and landed in the same spot his infant daughter had been playing.

"We just want people to be safe with the guns, and we want our children to be safe as well," Haase said.

More than a decade ago, an infant was hit by one of those stray bullets. Alyssa Bolden was struck in the head. Miraculously, the bullet failed to kill her or damage her brain, but it doesn't change the emotions her family goes through every holiday, as her father told KOB in 2011.

"If we can reach out to at least one person and make them stop and think before they go out tonight and shoot a firearm up in the air – knowing that's one less chance," he said at the time.