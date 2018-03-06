AFD conducting classes on responding to vital emergency situation
March 06, 2018 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With school threats and mass shootings dominating the headlines, much of the discussion by first responders has focused on school safety.
But what happens in a worst case scenario where someone does get shot? That's where the Albuquerque Fire Department is offering help by hosting Stop the Bleed training classes to provide knowledge on what to do to save lives before first responders can arrive on the scene.
"Every blood cell counts. It's super important that people know how to stop bleeds," said Jackie White of the AFD. "We see this as important as CPR."
Fire officials say the first five minutes after an emergency are the most important. The training is being offered for free to large groups, including schools and churches.
If you are interested in taking the class or learning more, contact AFD officials at (505)768-9317.
