AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause

Marian Camacho
January 24, 2018 07:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Firefighters were in the KOB studio Wednesday morning, along with representatives from the city's Animal Welfare Department, to promote AFD’s 2018 calendar. The calendar was created for a good cause, to help support local non-profit Kennel Kompadres.

Advertisement

The $10 calendars feature photos of firefighters posing with rescue animals. Proceeds will go toward a spay and neuter program and helping to find forever homes for pets in the city’s shelters.

Calendars will be available at this weekend’s KOB Health and Wellness Fair. You can stop by, visit with the firefighter models, and purchase a calendar.

Click here for details on the fair.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 24, 2018 07:02 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause

Advertisement




Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods