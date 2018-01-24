AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause
Marian Camacho
January 24, 2018 07:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Firefighters were in the KOB studio Wednesday morning, along with representatives from the city's Animal Welfare Department, to promote AFD’s 2018 calendar. The calendar was created for a good cause, to help support local non-profit Kennel Kompadres.
The $10 calendars feature photos of firefighters posing with rescue animals. Proceeds will go toward a spay and neuter program and helping to find forever homes for pets in the city’s shelters.
Calendars will be available at this weekend’s KOB Health and Wellness Fair. You can stop by, visit with the firefighter models, and purchase a calendar.
