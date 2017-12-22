After attempted carjacking, woman now carrying weapon for defense

She said she was screaming, kicking and fighting off her attacker from inside her van, refusing his commands.

“I already had my mind made up – 'I’m not going without a fight,'” she said.

But then she felt the cold touch of the knife blade against her neck. Then, shortly after, there was sudden relief as her struggle led to the would-be thief running away from the gas station – running from a potential crime and his failed attempts.

While the man got away, Giron said he won't next time.

“This is what I sit on now,” she said while holding a knife in her hand.

Armed with her own weapon, Giron said she won't wait around to be rescued if something like this ever happens again.

“In the back of my mind, I always have my grandkids in there, all the time,” she said. “So I just kept thinking, 'What if they would have been in there?' There’s no way he would have got that van.”

She said there's no such thing as a safe place or being too cautious.

“Be aware. That saying, that's all I can say is, that saying, ‘It doesn’t happen to me, that’s something that happens to other people.' That’s what I used to say," she said.

Giron did file a police report after the incident. She describes the suspect as an African American man in his early 20s, with a thin build and freckles, and standing about 5-foot-4.