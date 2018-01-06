Advertisement

After losing funding, New Mexico unable to send athletes to national Special Olympics

Emily Jaceks
January 06, 2018 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The National Special Olympic Games kick off in six months, and every state in the nation will be represented – except for New Mexico.

Advertisement

The decision comes after Special Olympics New Mexico lost all state funding this year, and couldn't do enough in time to make up for it.

"We've been doing this for so many years," said Special Olympian Shiv Patel. "We're used to competing against each other. So for it to not happen anymore, it would be pretty sad."

Randy Mascorella, executive director for Special Olympics NM, said they lost their contract with the state's Department of Health, amounting to a loss of about $310,000.

It represented 30 percent of the organization's budget. Despite their best fundraising efforts, they came up short.

“One of the hard decisions was taking a look at what we do and eliminating those things we do that impact the least number of athletes,” Mascorella said.

They'll keep the state games, allowing some 3,300 athletes to compete. But they've had to sacrifice the meals they provide those athletes, and are raising team registration fees.

“We're just hoping that in all of those games, it doesn't impact the number of athletes that come,” Mascorella said.

As for the future of New Mexicans participating in the Special Olympics, the challenge continues.

“Moving forward I can't tell you what it will look like," Mascorella said. "But I can tell you this – we're not going anywhere."

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Emily Jaceks


Updated: January 06, 2018 10:13 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 04:32 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods
Camera stolen from Escape Room attraction
Camera stolen from Escape Room attraction
After losing funding, New Mexico unable to send athletes to national Special Olympics
After losing funding, New Mexico unable to send athletes to national Special Olympics
APD arrests woman accused of assaulting homeowner with wooden cross
APD arrests woman accused of assaulting homeowner with wooden cross

Advertisement




After losing funding, New Mexico unable to send athletes to national Special Olympics
After losing funding, New Mexico unable to send athletes to national Special Olympics
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
State police: 2 NB I-25 lanes at Lomas closed after wrong-way driver stopped by sergeant
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods
Mystery suspect slashes several tires in multiple NE ABQ neighborhoods
Lobos pick up win No. 7 with beatdown of Spartans
Lobos pick up win No. 7 with beatdown of Spartans
Camera stolen from Escape Room attraction
Camera stolen from Escape Room attraction