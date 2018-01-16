VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
AFD extinguishes apartment fire; residents evacuated

J.R. Oppenheim
January 16, 2018 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A two-alarm fire prompted dozens of elderly and disabled residents to evacuate an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday evening.

Although the fire was confined in one apartment, Albuquerque Fire Department spokesperson Melissa Romero said the blaze caused water damage to the entire 16-unit complex on the 1100 block of Texas Street near Wyoming and I-40.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No one was seriously hurt, but Romero said one person was treated for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross used city buses to get the 65 residents and more than 20 pets to temporary shelters at Hayes Middle School. They will stay there for the night.

Investigators ruled the fire as accidental, saying a lit cigarette left next to some clothing sparked it.


