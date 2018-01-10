Employee charged in ambulance equipment heist

According to the criminal complaint, Albuquerque Ambulance ordered an internal audit and "discovered 87 pieces of equipment were missing from Albuquerque Ambulance equipment room."

Meanwhile, detectives looked into the eBay account and discovered the seller "had listed 52 items/medical instruments on his selling history. Seven of those items had already sold for a total of $4,040.50."

Investigators were able to identify the eBay seller as Johns. That's when Albuquerque Ambulance realized he was employed as a logistics shift leader in the supply room.

"We take our obligations to the communities we serve very seriously," Albuquerque Ambulance Service said in a statement. "We have strict policies and procedures in place that address employee conduct. Employee theft is unacceptable and results in termination. We are grateful to the Albuquerque police department for their willingness and ability to assist us."