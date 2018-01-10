Advertisement

Employee charged in ambulance equipment heist

Kai Porter
January 10, 2018 06:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An Albuquerque Ambulance Service employee was placed under arrest, accused of stealing medical equipment from his employer and then selling it online.

Jerimeice Johns faces embezzlement and receiving stolen property charges. Last month, a patient showed up at Presbyterian Hospital wearing a device that monitors blood oxygen levels.

A nurse noticed the device belonged to Albuquerque Ambulance. The patient's mom told staff she bought the device for her son from a private seller on eBay and didn't know it was stolen.

According to the criminal complaint, Albuquerque Ambulance ordered an internal audit and "discovered 87 pieces of equipment were missing from Albuquerque Ambulance equipment room."

Meanwhile, detectives looked into the eBay account and discovered the seller "had listed 52 items/medical instruments on his selling history. Seven of those items had already sold for a total of $4,040.50."

Investigators were able to identify the eBay seller as Johns. That's when Albuquerque Ambulance realized he was employed as a logistics shift leader in the supply room.

"We take our obligations to the communities we serve very seriously," Albuquerque Ambulance Service said in a statement. "We have strict policies and procedures in place that address employee conduct. Employee theft is unacceptable and results in termination. We are grateful to the Albuquerque police department for their willingness and ability to assist us."


