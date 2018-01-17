Recent Albuquerque crime stats absent on city's website

So where are those missing reports? At least part of the answer, APD says, lies with the previous administration: former APD chief Gorden Eden and Mayor Richard Berry.

A spokesman for APD says Berry's administration made a decision not to include October, November and December's annual report on the website because of data inconsistencies, leaving it for the new leadership to address. The department says that report, once released, will include links to additional online statistics.

APD is also developing a new data strategy to provide additional stats and data online in a way that's more searchable for users.