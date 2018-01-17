Recent Albuquerque crime stats absent on city's website
Caleb James
January 17, 2018 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Crime is certainly something everyone would forget about, but KOB noticed the official Albuquerque Police Department crime statistics appear to be missing entirely from the city's website.
The omission includes reports for some of Albuquerque's highest crime years.
Since 2012, the city has kept a monthly tally of crime. That seemed to mysteriously end in September 2017. There are no reports online for the last three months of 2017. There's also no annual report for all of last year.
So where are those missing reports? At least part of the answer, APD says, lies with the previous administration: former APD chief Gorden Eden and Mayor Richard Berry.
A spokesman for APD says Berry's administration made a decision not to include October, November and December's annual report on the website because of data inconsistencies, leaving it for the new leadership to address. The department says that report, once released, will include links to additional online statistics.
APD is also developing a new data strategy to provide additional stats and data online in a way that's more searchable for users.
