Changes coming to Bernalillo County water conservation efforts
Morgan Aguilar
January 30, 2018 07:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- For more than two years, leaders with the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority have been working on a 100-year water conservation plan called Water 2120. They’re implementing some changes that will help them achieve the goals laid out in that plan.
"Part of that is developing a new water conservation goal of getting our water use down to 110 gallons per person per day by 2037," said Katherine Yuhas, the water resources division manager at the water authority.
Yuhas said they'll have new and revised rebate programs and more relaxed wastewater enforcement regulations.
"It used to be that you'd get a fine first thing right off the bat if you were watering at the wrong time of day or putting water into the street," she said. "Now you're actually going to get a warning notice in the mail."
There will also be a renewed focus on efficiency instead of simply not using water.
"We want to have parks and golf courses," Yuhas said. "We want there to be opportunities for our kids to have a car wash to raise money for something, but we want to be as efficient as we can with the use of that water.
The water authority is hosting four information sessions during the first two weeks of February to let everyone know how they can save some money under the updated plan.
"It's not just for residential customers, you know. If you own a business, there's going to be a lot of opportunities for you to save water in your business, so you might want to come listen," Yuhas said.
Here is the full schedule of the information session. All sessions last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and attendees will be entered in a drawing for a free rain barrel:
- Tuesday, Feb. 6 -- Manzano Mesa Multi-Generational Center, 501 Elizabeth SE
- Thursday, Feb. 8 -- Holiday Park Community Center, 11710 Comanche NE
- Tuesday, Feb. 13 -- Don Newton-Taylor Ranch Community Center, 4900 Kachina NW
- Thursday, Feb. 15 -- Patrick J. Baca Library, 8081 Central SW
Updated: January 30, 2018 07:05 PM
