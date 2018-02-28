ABQ BioPark Zoo always a crowd pleaser | KOB 4
ABQ BioPark Zoo always a crowd pleaser

J.R. Oppenheim
February 28, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is one of the state's treasures. There are always New Mexico Moments happening.

Here are some facts about it:

  • Established in 1927, the Albuquerque BioPark zoo spans 64 acres near the Rio Grande
  • The zoo is home to more than 900 animals from around the world
  • Many of the animals are part of successful conservation plans and breeding programs
  • The BioPark welcomes 1.5 million visitors each year, making it a top tourist destination for New Mexico

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 28, 2018 10:28 PM
Created: February 28, 2018 08:30 PM

