ABQ BioPark Zoo always a crowd pleaser
J.R. Oppenheim
February 28, 2018 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is one of the state's treasures. There are always New Mexico Moments happening.
Here are some facts about it:
- Established in 1927, the Albuquerque BioPark zoo spans 64 acres near the Rio Grande
- The zoo is home to more than 900 animals from around the world
- Many of the animals are part of successful conservation plans and breeding programs
- The BioPark welcomes 1.5 million visitors each year, making it a top tourist destination for New Mexico
Do you have a New Mexico Moment? Click here to share it.
Credits
Updated: February 28, 2018 10:28 PM
Created: February 28, 2018 08:30 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved