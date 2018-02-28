ABQ BioPark Zoo always a crowd pleaser

Here are some facts about it:

Established in 1927, the Albuquerque BioPark zoo spans 64 acres near the Rio Grande

The zoo is home to more than 900 animals from around the world

Many of the animals are part of successful conservation plans and breeding programs

The BioPark welcomes 1.5 million visitors each year, making it a top tourist destination for New Mexico

