Scheduled City Council discussion on APD staffing may be delayed
Caleb James
January 17, 2018 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- With a police force crippled by dangerous understaffing, public safety is a top priority for Albuquerque city leaders.
Councilors are scheduled to discuss the issue Wednesday night. There is a proposed ordinance requiring the mayor to prioritize fully staffing the police department, but councilors might not even get to it.
The department is about two-thirds staffed. The police officers union says it is the primary driver for increased crime in Albuquerque. The proposed law would require the mayor's office to:
- Propose salary levels annually that would encourage full staffing.
- Conduct independent staffing, compensation, and recruitment studies annually.
- Requires council to allocate enough money necessary to fully staff the department.
One of the sponsors of this proposal says the official discussion and a vote on this measure will likely be delayed because councilors have not yet had an opportunity to meet with Mayor Tim Keller to hash out the details here.
Credits
Updated: January 17, 2018 06:23 PM
Created: January 17, 2018 05:27 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved