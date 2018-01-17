Advertisement

Scheduled City Council discussion on APD staffing may be delayed

Caleb James
January 17, 2018 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- With a police force crippled by dangerous understaffing, public safety is a top priority for Albuquerque city leaders.

Councilors are scheduled to discuss the issue Wednesday night. There is a proposed ordinance requiring the mayor to prioritize fully staffing the police department, but councilors might not even get to it.

The department is about two-thirds staffed. The police officers union says it is the primary driver for increased crime in Albuquerque. The proposed law would require the mayor's office to:

  • Propose salary levels annually that would encourage full staffing.
  • Conduct independent staffing, compensation, and recruitment studies annually.
  • Requires council to allocate enough money necessary to fully staff the department.

One of the sponsors of this proposal says the official discussion and a vote on this measure will likely be delayed because councilors have not yet had an opportunity to meet with Mayor Tim Keller to hash out the details here.


Credits

Caleb James


Updated: January 17, 2018 06:23 PM
Created: January 17, 2018 05:27 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

