City considers clarifying immigrant-friendly status

"My door is open," he said. "I welcome them to come try."

Davis is co-sponsoring a resolution with Councilor Klarissa Peña to clarify what it means to be an immigrant-friendly city. Albuquerque adopted the title in 2000. City councilors passed a resolution last year to protect immigrants in the city, but Davis said the language must not have been clear enough.

"But as we've seen, the old administration still invited ICE into our prisoner transport center were still willing to participate so with this we tend to make it very clear," he said.

With a new mayor and administration, the new resolution aims to eliminate fear and promote inclusion. It promises equal rights in all circumstances.

"No immigrant, no refugee, no family member of someone with a different citizenship status should feel unwelcome in this building at City Hall with us," Davis said.

The resolution is scheduled for a hearing within the next few weeks.