City considers clarifying immigrant-friendly status
Kassi Nelson
January 17, 2018 06:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- For more than a decade, Albuquerque has been known as an immigrant-friendly city. Bernalillo County had an immigrant-friendly police in place as well.
Following the election of President Donald Trump, the county updated the policy to make it stronger. Now the City of Albuquerque is poised to do the same despite threats from Washington.
As the Department of Homeland Security looks to crack down on sanctuary cities, Albuquerque city councilors are stepping up. The Homeland Security secretary confirmed Tuesday her department is seeking to charge leaders in cities that refuse to comply with federal deportation efforts, but Councilor Pat Davis said bring it on.
"My door is open," he said. "I welcome them to come try."
Davis is co-sponsoring a resolution with Councilor Klarissa Peña to clarify what it means to be an immigrant-friendly city. Albuquerque adopted the title in 2000. City councilors passed a resolution last year to protect immigrants in the city, but Davis said the language must not have been clear enough.
"But as we've seen, the old administration still invited ICE into our prisoner transport center were still willing to participate so with this we tend to make it very clear," he said.
With a new mayor and administration, the new resolution aims to eliminate fear and promote inclusion. It promises equal rights in all circumstances.
"No immigrant, no refugee, no family member of someone with a different citizenship status should feel unwelcome in this building at City Hall with us," Davis said.
The resolution is scheduled for a hearing within the next few weeks.
